Can you help find Joshua and Anna’s lost sheep? Diss children not to be sheepish in search

When it comes to getting under fives thinking about the nativity story, St Mary’s Church in Diss has had a baa-rilliant idea.

Shops around Diss will be putting up posters in their window, until Christmas Eve, to let children know lost sheep have been found and if they ask nicely they will be given one to return to the church.

Children are invited to help return lost knitted sheep to St Marys Church in Diss. Submitted picture.

The children and their families will then be invited to bring the sheep to the church to return them to the shepherds Joshua and Anna and hear the Christmas story.

If you can help return the lost sheep, bring them at the Christmas Eve crib service at 5pm in St Mary’s Church or the family service on Christmas Day at 10.30am.