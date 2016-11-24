Can you help Diss children get to and from school safely? Council vacancy for new patrol officer

A concerned mother who campaigned for a crossing in a bid to improve children’s safety in Diss has hailed the “absolutely brilliant” news Norfolk County Council is to hire a crossing patrol officer.

A petition calling for a fixed crossing point in Skelton Road gained more than 100 signatures earlier this year, which was launched by resident Becky Chapman, whose two children attend the infant and junior schools.

We really need the crossing point because children’s safety is at risk at the moment Becky Chapman

However cost looked to be a stumbling block — a crossing with lights could cost as much as £75,000. But the county council is now advertising a vacancy for a lollipop man or lady to help children cross safely to and from school.

“It is absolutely brilliant,” she said. “We really need the crossing point because children’s safety is at risk at the moment.

“I think it would be a really nice job for someone.

“Diss Town Council has been helpful.

“It has taken a long time to get to this point but I am pleased we have got to a point where it has been approved.

“The Town Council is definitely behind the idea and the schools have supported it, as well as Norfolk County Councillor Jenny Chamberlin, so it has been a real combined effort.”

Cllr Chamberlin welcomed the news and encouraged people to apply for the role.

“Although there is no history of any accidents there, for children to learn how to cross the road with a lollipop lady or man, I think it adds to the journey to and from school,” she added.

The hours of work are 8.25am to 8.55am and 3pm to 3.30pm, a total of five hours per week.

If you would be interested in applying, visit Norfolk County Council’s recruitment website at norfolkcc.engageats.co.uk.

Applications close on December 2.