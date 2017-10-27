Campaign to save Redgrave’s Cross Keys pub reaches milestone as purchase agreed in principle

A campaign to save an historic village pub has reached a big milestone after the building’s purchase was agreed in principle.

The Redgrave Community Society Limited made the announcement today in relation to the Grade II Listed Cross Keys pub.

The £300,000 price tag was originally made to the volunteer group in April, with the village needing to raise the cash by the time the moratorium period ran out on October 25.

If this was not met the village’s one and only pub would permanently close and wooden holiday chalets were to be built.

After months of fundraising and the launch of successful share offer in August, the group have agreed the terms of purchase subject to legal matters and funding being signed off.

Member of the Redgrave Community Society Limited, Fiona Kenworthy, told the Diss Express the development was fantastic news for the campaign.

She added: “You can’t be 100 per cent sure how things will turn out, but this news is a huge relief considering the time constraints we have had.

“The support from the community has been incredible and clearly demonstrated what is possible when a community pulls together with a common purpose.”

The campaign recently held a Big Breakfast event, seeing 130 breakfasts gobbled up and more than £700 being raised.

Fundraising continued this month with an evening at Redgrave’s St Mary’s Church with TW Gaze auctioneer and TV antiques expert, Elizabeth Talbot – presenting Lots to Talk About: The Life and Work of an Auctioneer.

The campaign has also attracted the support of actor and local resident, George Roubicek – who has had roles in Star Wars and James Bond films.

There is currently no set date for an update on the purchase due to legal requirements being completed for the protection of both purchaser and vendor, and the funding all in place.

Mrs Kenworthy said: “So many people have got behind our ‘Don’t Lose The Keys!’ campaign that the funds raised in just two months are astounding.”

For more information,go to www.redgravecommunitysociety.com.