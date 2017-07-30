Campaign to find donor for Bury St Edmunds cancer girl

A girl from Bury St Edmunds is searching for a lifesaver in her fight against blood cancer and now has superstar Ed Sheeran trying to help her find one too.

Jasmi Hazy-Blue Lindberg Cooke loves playing the piano, fashion and singing along to her favourite songs but for the past three years she has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia which affects her white blood cells.

Seven year old Jasmi Hazy-Blue Lindberg Cooke in hospital after a lymphoblastic leukaemia relapse

The aggressive disease has caused her to relapse and she is now back in hospital having some chemotherapy as well as radiotherapy which has left her now urgently looking for a blood stem cell donor.

Mother Rena said: “Jasmi has pretty much spent her entire childhood in and out of hospital but she has been incredibly brave and strong. “We’re ultimately looking for a stranger to help give Jasmi a second chance of life.”

Ed Sheeran heard of the #JoinForJasmi campaign and has given his support by encouraging his fans to join the donor register through the charity DKMS.

DKMS recruits blood stem cell donors but even though there are nearly 7.5 million (over 300,000 of these from the UK) registered as a DKMS donor, there still isn’t a match for Jasmi.

For more information on DKMS and how to register go to www.dkms.org.uk or call 020 8747 5620.