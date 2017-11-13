Calling all volunteers: Your chance to help Marie Curie in Eye

Anyone looking to lend a helping hand for a good cause are in luck as Marie Curie is appealing for volunteers to help manage the charity’s collection boxes around Eye.

The local fundraising team are seeking Collection Box Co-ordinators to help look after boxes that are on display in the local community, and then count and bank the monies.

Volunteers must also spot new opportunities to place boxes in the community.

Jane Carlisle, Marie Curie Fundraising Manager for East of England said: “It’s a great way to get involved with Marie Curie and the money raised from the boxes will help Marie Curie to provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families, when they need it most.”

Collection Box Co-ordinator need to be aged 16 or over.

For more information, contact Angela Busseyon 01473 831329 or email angela.bussey@mariecurie.org.uk