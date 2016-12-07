Call for vigilance after pair of Old Buckenham burglaries in one week

Norfolk Police are calling for residents to be vigilant after two burglaries in a week in Old Buckenham.

The first happened in Hargham Road, between Saturday, November 26 and Thursday, December 1, while the other took place in Grove Road on Sunday, December 4, between 10.45am and 4.30pm.

It is not known at this stage what has been stolen in either burglary.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with information should contact DC Dave Edwards at Thetford Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.