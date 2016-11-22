Call for vigilance after eight shed thefts in Diss, Roydon and Bressingham

South Norfolk are asking for members of the public to be vigilant after a spate of shed thefts in the Diss, Roydon and Bressingham areas.

This month alone there has been eight incidents recorded where garden equipment and pedal cycles have been stolen.

We are asking the community to be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, it probably is PC Jim Squires, Engagement Officer for South Norfolk

PC Jim Squires, Engagement Officer for South Norfolk, said: “We are asking the community to be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, it probably is. Please report it to us by calling 101. If you feel a crime is actually taking place the dial 999.

“I would also like to give the following crime prevention advice – If you can, store high value items in your home. If you can’t, consider chaining items together. You could also overtly mark your property making the item less sellable to a thief.”

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact police on 101.