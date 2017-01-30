Busy year set for Horham’s Red Feather Club

One of the region’s best-known museums has announced a busy year of events.

Horham’s Red Feather Club, operated and managed by the 95th Bomb Group Heritage Association, is the official museum of the group which flew out of the village during the Second World War.

The 95th, part of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, flew 334 missions and were the first Bomb Group to perform a daylight raid in Berlin. They were awarded a record three Presidential Unit Citations and lost more than 600 men in action.

On Saturday, March 25, a Prohibition Swing Dance with Swing Museum and guest DJ Paul Claydon will be held from 7pm-11.30pm. Tickets, £10, or £11.15 online, from https://prohibitiondance.eventbrite.co.uk

An Americana weekend, featuring a Saturday dance with the Devil’s Cut Combo and guest DJ from Jump Back Boogie Adrian Waters will be held across June 24 and June 25.

And the public will get the chance to visit the museum across a host of open days, which take place on the last Sunday of the month, 10am to 4pm, from April to October.

These will be held on April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24 and October 29.

For more information and online ticket sales, visit www.95thbg-horham.com