Businessman gobsmacked as transformed Dickleburgh Stores wins Retail Industry Award

A village store in Dickleburgh, which recently underwent a total transformation, has been recognised for its improvement.

Dickleburgh Stores won the award for Most Improved Store at this year’s Retail Industry Awards – much to the surprise of its owners.

The store is owned by Mick and Karen Humphreys, after the entrepreneurial pair purchased the business two years ago.

Mr Humphreys said: “We have a store in Kenninghall that had been a great success and decided to buy the village store in Dickleburgh.

“The store had been well-maintained, but was in need of investment and a revamp. It had all the basics for a good business, and we needed to enhance it.

“We listened to what customers wanted and built a new shop front, put in new flooring and ceiling, and stocked new products to give the store a new lease of life.

“If you don’t invest in a store like this, you risk the chance of it closing.”

Commenting on the award, Mr Humphreys said he was gobsmacked to hear the news.

He added: “It’s a big achievement as these kind of awards have tough competition from bigger stores and chains. We are all so proud.

“A village store is the heart of the village and I think that is the reason that village stores will survive.

“The store has been extremely rewarding and none of it could be done without the support of the villagers and the parish council.

“I’d also like to thank the store’s manager, Callum Longstaff, and the staff for the effort they have put in, as well as Freeman and Jenner, and Link Shop Fitting for their work on the revamp.”