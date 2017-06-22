Businesses called to help the auction of promises for Bressingham Primary School

Businesses are being called upon to help The Friends Association of Bressingham Primary School’s (FABS) upcoming auction of promises.

The fundraising event is hoped to raise money for Bressingham Primary School’s kitchen appeal.

The small school of 109 children wants to improve its kitchen facilities to allow pupils to gain important life skills and enable school meals to be made on site.

Businesses and individuals are invited to donate goods or services, useful skills or money-can’t-buy-experiences for the auction.

FABS is a voluntary committee of parents who fundraise on behalf of the school and have raised over £14,000 of their £27,000 target .

Headteacher Gavin King said: “A new school kitchen doesn’t just mean that our children will enjoy great school dinners, it will also enable our children to use the facility themselves, providing more opportunities to learn.”

Diss Football Club will be hosting the event on July 14. Tickets will be on sale soon through FABS auction Facebook page or at the school.

To donate, email Carla Hill at Carlahill1@yahoo.com.