URGENT RECALL: Parents urged to stop using range of kids’ beds and cots after baby death

Parents are being urged to stop using a range of cots and children’s beds IMMEDIATELY - which are being linked to the sudden death of a newborn baby.

The death of the seven-month-old child at a York home is showing links to an investigation into Playtime Beds - and now Trading Standards are urgently telling parents to stop using the products.

A safety warning was issued previously to stop using beds made by Sheffield-based Playtime Beds because it was believed they could “strangle” or “crush and trap” kids.

Now Trading Standards are warning parents to stop using its beds “immediately”.

Cots, beds, bunkbeds, triple and quadruple beds are all covered by the warning and should immediately stop being used.

The bespoke bunkbeds - which include a range of princess-themed kits - have been sold for up to a whopping £740 since 2011.

But a police investigation by North Yorkshire cops was launched in November 2016 following the death of the seven-month-old baby at property in Melrosegate, York.

Trading Standards officers have previously warned the beds could put children at risk of “asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing”.

Speaking today, a spokesperson for Trading Standards warned: “If you think you may have one of these beds - stop using it immediately. For more information call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 040506.

“Please share this information with friends, relatives, neighbours and on social media.”