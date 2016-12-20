East Anglia and Diss top UK’s property price growth index for 2016

East Anglia has seen the strongest growth in property prices of any region in the UK, with Diss seeing the largest percentage growth.

Property website Zoopla said the average home has piled £19,348 onto its value from January to early December - equating to an increase of £56.57 per day typically.

The website said property values in East Anglia have seen the biggest increase, rising by 11.56% to an average of £358,401 since January.

At a local level, Diss in Norfolk was found to have seen the biggest jump in property values over the year, with a 16.2% increase taking the value of the average home to £305,896.

Zoopla’s search figures also showed “garden” was the most popular term by those using its website, followed by “garage”. It has also seen a particular increase in people putting “parking” into their searches during 2016.

Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla, said: “2016 has certainly been a historic year, with the events of the past six months giving rise to potential political uncertainty. However, the property market - it seems - remains resilient and property values across Britain have continued to grow.”

Top 10 areas with the strongest property price growth since January 2016, with average value recorded this month and the percentage increase since January, according to Zoopla:

1. Diss, Norfolk, £305,896, 16.20%

2. Leatherhead, Surrey, £833,631, 14.70%

3. Southall, London, £382,153, 14.55%

4. Crook, County Durham, £121,949, 14.45%

5. Seaford, East Sussex, £351,888, 14.29%

6. Woodford Green, Essex, £616,925, 14.28%

7. Chippenham, Wiltshire, £338,102, 14.14%

8. Northwood, London, £915,207, 14.13%

9. Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, £387,248, 13.80%

10. Upminster, Essex, £552,561, 13.77%

Areas with the weakest price growth looked at by Zoopla, with average value recorded this month and the percentage change since January:

1. Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire £217,234, minus-2.83%

2. Llandudno, Conwy, £195,623, minus-2.38%

3. Ashington, Northumberland, £108,611, minus-2.31%

4. Bangor, Gwynedd, £165,673, minus-1.03%

5. Newquay, Cornwall, £264,892, minus-0.81%

6. West Drayton, London, £360,604, minus-0.43%

7. Ossett, West Yorkshire, £167,224, 0.02%

9. Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, £93,458, 0.25%

10. Pontypridd, £144,413, 0.51%

How property values have increased since the start of 2016 across regions in England, according to Zoopla, with average value recorded this month followed by the increase compared with January:

:: East Anglia, £358,401, 11.56%

:: West Midlands, £220,993, 8.74%

:: South East England, £411,736, 8.44%

:: South West England, £297,054, 7.88%

:: North West England, £190,005, 7.57%

:: East Midlands, £209,183, 7.42%

:: Yorkshire and the Humber, £173,362, 5.58%

:: London, £680,593, 5.12%

:: North East England, £187,683, 2.41%