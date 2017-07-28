Diss removals company wins service award

Have your say

It has been a Diss-based, family-run removals and storage company since 1979, and now Colemans Removals has been recognised with a British and European Service Standard Award.

The company was awarded a European standard for general household removals – awarded to companies providing a consistent standard for domestic removals.

Company partner Philip Coleman decided that he wanted the firm to gain the standard in October.

He said: “Preparing for the standard has made us scrutinise all our processes and put in place a fully-documented system that ensures we deliver the same quality of work time and time again.”

Bookkeeper Jordan Coleman said: “It’s a good feeling to know your business is working at a high standard within the industry.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into our policies and procedures, so it’s nice to have some recognition for our hard work”.

Company partner Carol Coleman said that it was important to deliver a good service to customers.

“We have always been very much customer focussed and this new standard award badge will give customers more assurance of receiving an excellent service,” she said.

“Concentrating on the day-to-day running of the business means we have had little time for pursuing business awards, so this is a great achievement for us.”

However, the business of removals and storage is one that has to keep up to date.

Company partner Ken Coleman added: “The industry has changed considerably over the years.”