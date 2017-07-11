Diss’ Natural Foodstore to celebrate ‘fantastic’ £5,000 kickstarter success with gathering

Diss’ longest running independent shop plans to celebrate raising more than £5,000 in a kickstarter to turn the shop into a worker’s co-operative.

The Natural Foodstore in St Nicholas Street will see its owner Marian Meiracker retire in September and the current staff take over under a workers’ buyout.

Currently, the kickstarter has raised £5,067 and has 55 backers. The kickstarter’s aim is £10,000 and will end in 18 days.

The celebration on Thursday afternoon, between 4pm and 6pm, invites customers to enjoy trying cordials and a selection of vegetarian and vegan nibbles. The retailer is located in the Heritage Triangle and specialises in vegetarian and vegan-friendly food. The shop believes that this will be the first worker-owned co-operative in Diss.

Long standing employee Suzanne Breeze, said: “It’s fantastic that we have reached our halfway point with our kickstarter project. We want to celebrate the future of the shop and thank our customers by having a gathering at the Natural Foodstore on Thursday. We hope that some of our local suppliers will drop in too.”

For more information, go to kickstarter.com/projects/naturalfoodstore/wholefoods-cooperative-shop.