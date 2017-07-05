Diss Jobcentre unaffected by nationwide changes

The Diss Jobcentre will be unaffected by planned changes hitting Jobcentres across the UK.

The government’s Department of Work and Pensions made the announcement today that there will be around 750 Jobcentre expected redundancies nationwide.

The planned changes include 68 Jobcentres to be merged with larger or under-used ones nearby, four Jobcentres to move to new sites, 40 Jobcentres to be co-located with local authorities or other community services and four will be closed.

The changes are in a bid for the department to make savings of over £140m a year for the next 10 years.

Thetford Jobcentre Plus will move to a new site in the town. The Norwich benefit assessment centre site will move into the Norwich Baltic Jobcentre Plus site.

These moves aim to reduce the amount of space both Jobcentres take up.