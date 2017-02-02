Diss Jewson branch closure fuels re-development speculation at Fair Green

The closure of a Jewson store in Diss has fueled speculation that the site could make way for a new development – which Fair Green residents say could affect them.

Jewson confirmed to the Diss Express this week that it will shut the branch off Fair Green in Stanley Road, which it said may lead to a number of job losses, so it can concentrate its resources on the town’s other branch, based in Victoria Road.

The loss of the Stanley Road branch, which includes large storage facilities, a car park and an outer yard, has resulted in rumours locally that the site’s size potentially left it open for a future housing development.

When asked about possible re-development on the site, Jewson said it was not able to confirm any plans at this time, nor did it rule anything out.

The Fair Green Neighbourhood Association (FGNA) committee is set to meet on Monday to discuss the closure and its implications for the area.

Gary Alexander, FGNA deputy chairman, said they had been given “no clear information about what the results will be” – but he added: “We think this could have a big impact on the residents of Fair Green.”

A Jewson spokesperson said: “Because of a small local demand, unfortunately we are closing the branch on Stanley Road as we look to consolidate our business in the town into our presence on Victoria Road.

“We are supporting and communicating with employees at the branch as we go through the consolidation process, which may require redundancies. We are working closely with colleagues who may be affected, but we can’t confirm any other details at this stage, as the process is ongoing.

“The Victoria Road branch and its employees won’t be affected by the closure of the Stanley Road branch, and while we focus on this, we won’t be confirming any plans for redeveloping the Stanley Road site.”

* What should happen to the Fair Green Jewsons site? Send us your thoughts using the contact details on page nine.