South Norfolk council have given businesses in Diss and Harleston reason to celebrate after revealing the winners of its third Retailer Awards.

There were two wins for retailers in Diss.

Ninny’s Cave in St Nicholas Street won a ‘Shop I could not live without’ and Katie’s Kitchen in Hales Yard won the ‘Perfect pit stop’ award.

Lifestyle gifts company Ajandek in Market Place in Harleston also won a ‘Shop I could not live without’ award.