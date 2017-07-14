CAKE People Development finds a new home in Diss Business Park

An organisation specialising in workforce training has made Diss Business Park its new home.

CAKE People Development treated clients and friends to afternoon tea, champagne and cake to mark the official opening of its new offices.

The organisation specialises in leadership and management training, coaching, mentoring and organisational development.

CAKE moved from its offices in Denmark Street to a new base at Diss Business Park in Hopper Way following a successful period of growth since its launch in October.

Company director Margaret Burnside said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came along to celebrate with us.

“After all the challenging work of the office refurbishment and the move itself, it was wonderful to have the opportunity to finally show off our new home.

“We were always committed to staying in Diss when we were looking for our new office space.

“The ongoing investment into regenerating the Diss Heritage Triangle means it’s an exciting time for the town and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Margaret said the new offices will enable the organisation to take on extra staff, while also allowing room for further growth in the future.

On the subject of CAKE’s new location, Margaret added: “Our offices look great.

“It represents our values and culture, but, more importantly, it has provided us with the space and location needed for us to continue to support our clients in developing their people and really making a difference, not just for their staff but for the organisations themselves.”