Soft drink recalled because bottles have fermented turning alcoholic

A soft drinks company have been forced to recall thousands of bottles of mango pop - because they could begin fermenting and become alcoholic.

A G Barr is recalling four batches of its Rubicon Sparkling Mango soft drink because yeast fermentation has occurred in some bottles - making them slightly alcoholic and potentially liable to explode.

The company said: “As a precautionary measure, A. G. Barr is withdrawing four batches of its Rubicon Sparkling Mango 2 litre soft drink from the market because of signs of fermentation and the possibility that increased pressure caused by this fermentation may cause the bottle to burst.

“If drunk, whilst the liquid may be unpleasant in taste or odour, it is not harmful to health.

Two litre bottles of the drink, with a best before date of Feb 2017 and batch codes 6149 and 6150, and bottles with a best before date of March 2017 with batch codes 6176 and 6177, are thought to be affected.

No other batches of Rubicon Mango or any other flavours, or any other A G Barr products, are known to be affected.