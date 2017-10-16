BUSINESS: C and K Meats of Eye steaking reputation on further growth after successful 2017

An Eye meat firm, which is set for a record-breaking year, is celebrating after being recognised for its ongoing success.

In September, C and K Meats launched products in two national supermarkets and, on Saturday, it was presented with The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for 2017.

From humble beginnings, when the company was established in 1994 by brothers Chris and Kevin Burrows, it now processes about 200 tonnes of pork a week from its state-of-the-art facility at the Mid Suffolk Business Park.

It exports meat around the world – as far as Oman and Japan – and expects turnover for this year to exceed £20 million.

Chris Burrows, co-owner, said: “We can ship a product here on a Saturday, and it can be on someone’s dining room table in Hong Kong on the Monday night.”

Last month, C and K Meats launched a number of sausage products in 21 Asda stores and 12 Morrisons supermarkets across East Anglia.

Jonathan Edge, who is responsible for new business and sales at C and K Meats, said: “We’ve been working hard on making our brand both consumer and industry-friendly.

“The feedback on the products has been excellent and we seem to be constantly selling out in some stores.”

Looking beyond 2017, C and K Meats is aiming to expand into new markets across the world, and hopes to hire more staff to help it achieve its goal.

With 50 per cent of the firm’s 100 staff originating from Eastern Europe, however, Brexit remains an ongoing concern.

“Our biggest concern with Brexit is where our next level of employment comes from,” said Mr Burrows.