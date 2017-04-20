‘Busiest day ever’ at Burston Crown as beers, bikes and bands festival raises £4,000

Owners of the Burston Crown pub declared Easter Sunday their busiest day ever as they hosted a community event raising £4,000 for charity.

Combining a bike show, a beer festival and live music from Thy Last Drop and SJ and the Flying Pigs, the occasion drew more than 450 visitors, with proceeds going towards helping young people in the area who are in need.

Activities at the pub included an auction of promises, which was presided over by auctioneer Adam Stokes, and a display of more than 150 motorbikes competing for the accolade of Best Bike.

Bev Kembery, owner of the Crown, said: “This was our busiest day ever at the Burston Crown and an event we hope to repeat.

“It was a great party atmosphere with a really good-natured and generous community of people.”

Event organiser Luan Hines added: “Our aim was to raise money to help young people in our area who need help because of life challenges they have faced.

“The wonderfully generous people who came to Burston on Sunday helped us to exceed our expectations.

“A big thank you goes to the businesses of Diss and the surrounding area, who were so generous in providing auction lots that helped us raise this important sum of money.”