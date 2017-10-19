Bus driver rescued after two vehicles collide in Brome, Suffolk

A bus driver has been rescued after his bus and another vehicle collided in Brome, Suffolk, yesterday.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm in Rectory Road.

Fire services were called at 6.48pm and crews from Diss, Eye, and Thetford attended the incident.

The bus driver was trapped in the vehicle and fire services successfully saved him after removing one of the bus’s windows. There were no other passengers on the bus.

An ambulance crew treated the two drivers who suffered with minor injuries. Both were taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care.