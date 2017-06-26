Bury St Edmunds Women’s Aid Centre launches new fund-raising campaign

A Bury St Edmunds charity has launched a campaign to raise funds for the development of new services for victims of domestic abuse.

Bury’s Women’s Aid Centre wants to open a new town centre premises so that it can run all of its community-based services away from the residential refuge it provides for women and children.

Judith Grandi, trustee and fund-raiser, said: “We have reached tipping point. We worked with 485 clients last year and 80 per cent of those were non-residents.

“The footfall at the refuge is just getting too much and we’re at the point where we can’t expand our services until we have a suitable premises.”

Its newly-launched Purple Tea Party Campaign, which it hopes to establish as an annual event, calls on social groups and individuals to hold tea parties and other fund-raisers in support of the hidden victims of domestic abuse within their communities.

The Bury Bicycle Collective, a cycling group for women living in and around Bury, kickstarted the campaign earlier this month with a bike ride from Nowton Park to Thurston where they hosted a tea party at Tickety Boo in Great Green, raising £600.

To request a fund-raising pack call 01284 753085.