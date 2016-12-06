Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre wins ‘UK’s Best Christmas Market’

Bury St Edmunds has been voted the UK’s Best Christmas Market in a competition organised by TripAdvisor-owned rental giant HolidayLettings.co.uk.

Bury secured more than 700 votes to win, beating off competition from the 12 other renowned Christmas markets shortlisted for the award which included Manchester, Bath, and Edinburgh.

Saskia Welman, spokeswoman for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said: “We picked 13 amazing Christmas markets that we felt perfectly embody everything that’s great about the festive season.

“We’re delighted to reveal that after running our online survey for exactly a month, Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre has come out on top and has been voted as the number one Christmas market in the UK by our visitors.

“This fantastic market has got it all, from an amazing Christmas shopping experience to a spectacular firework display and a lovely opening night parade by the local school children.

“There is a mix of free children’s entertainment, food tastings with cookery demonstrations and a traditional carol service accompanied by the Salvation Army Band.”

Cllr Robert Everitt, St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s cabinet member for families and communities, said: “This year’s Christmas Fayre certainly felt like the best yet. We had more visitors than last year, the fayre opened up to included other parts of the town centre, and the feedback that we have received has been great.

“I am delighted that it has achieved this recognition as the people’s favourite fayre. We have already had enquiries asking when next year’s fayre will be from visitors who want to book their stay – the dates are November 23–26, so we’ll see you all there.

“We would like to thank our residents and retailers for all their support, because without it we would not be able to run this, our prize winning fayre.”

Bury will receive a certificate from HolidayLettings.co.uk to celebrate and acknowledge its win.

