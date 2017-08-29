Burston Strike Rally to take place on Sunday

This Sunday will once again see the Burston Strike Rally take place– with Shadow chancellor John McDonnell and Unite general secretary Len McCluskey in attendance.

The day will commemorate the longest-running strike in history.

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell.

Children walked out in support of sacked teachers Tom and Kitty Hidgon, after the pair were dismissed due to their association with the Agricultural Workers’ Union which brought them into conflict with the Church of England and the local squirearchy.

The children walked out in support and instead were educated at a strike school, firstly at a blacksmith’s workshop and then at the school built by Labour Movement subscription.

Of the 72 children, 66 went on strike, which ran until 1939.

Guest speakers at the rally will also include Megan Dobney, TUC regional secretary, and John Hendy QC, and Christine Blower, Workplace 2020.

The Red Flags, The RMT Brass Band,The John Ward Band and Dave Thomas Blues Band will provide the musical entertainment on the day.

There will also be a march around the ‘candlestick’ – following the route of the children’s original demonstration more than 100 years ago – which runs from 12pm to 1pm.

The event is completely funded by trade unions which allows it to be free of any ticketing and charging.

As many as 4,000 people are thought to have visited last year’s rally, which was attended by current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – thought to have prompted a boost in attendance.