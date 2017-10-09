Burston couple offer cats the purr-fect retreat as Lime Tree Cattery opens

When a Burston couple found they had land to spare, they decided to indulge their love for all things feline and open a cattery.

Pig farmers Hayley and Darren Leeder opened Lime Tree Cattery this week after discovering a cattery was much needed in the area.

The facilities are modern, clean and hygienic. It is a bright and airy space for the cats Hayley Leeder

Mrs Leeder said: “This is a totally new experience for us but it has always been something we have wanted to do.

“Our buildings are new and were built by an RSPCA-approved craftsman.

“The facilities are modern, clean and hygienic. It is a bright and airy space for the cats.”

The buildings feature individual compartments for the cats to sleep and has lighting and double insulation in the walls and glazing.

For the curious feline, the cattery features a shelf with quadruple-glazed window looking out over fields.

There is also space for energetic cats to play.

Mrs Leeder says she loves her new career. She added: “It’s a nice job to have, and it also enables me to be at home and close to nearby family.”

The cattery uses a range of methods to keep both owner and feline in contact while separated – including email, direct messaging and phone calls.

Mrs Leeder’s two sons, James, 28, and Hayden, 22, also lend a hand at the South Norfolk Council-approved cattery.

When asked if she preferred cats to dogs, Mrs Leeder said: “I have three dogs, a cat and a kitten at home. But, a kennel requires a lot more work and can be noisy.”

To contact Lime Tree Cattery, call 01379 741933 or 07792 578338, email hayley@limetreecattery.co.uk, or go online to the new company website at www.limetreecattery.co.uk.