Burglars smash glass and steal cigarettes from shop in Debenham

Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen from a shop in Debenham.

The incident took place between 2am and 2.20am on Sunday, September 3. Offenders broke into a shop on Chancery Lane, by smashing a glass pane in the front door.

They stole a large quantity of cigarettes before making off from the scene in a vehicle.

Suffolk Constabulary would be interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the Chancery Lane area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with any information or saw any suspicious behaviour during the times stated should contact DcCAndrew Thawley at Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/58358/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.