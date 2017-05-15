Burglaries on the increase as latest crime figures for South Norfolk are revealed

The latest crime figures for South Norfolk have been released by the police.

Inspector Jason Selvarajah said there had been an increase in burglaries, particularly in Diss and Roydon, with thieves targeting laptops and purses at insecure properties.

“We ask that you help in passing the message to your communities to lock up, keep items out of view and to report suspicious activity,” he said.

Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Arson – 1; Burglary, business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 7; Criminal damage – 6; Domestic – 3; Race or religious aggravated public fear – 1; Possession of weapons – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 3; Theft from a motor vehicle – 2; Theft from a person – 1.

Bunwell: Anti-social behaviour – 1; Domestic – 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Burglary, residential – one; Criminal damage – 2; Domestic – 7; Public fear, alarm or distress – 2; Theft from a motor vehicle – 2; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1.

Newton Flotman: Anti-social behaviour – 1.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Domestic – 7; Public fear, alarm or distress – 2.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Burglary, business and community – 1; Criminal damage – 3; Domestic – 9; Public fear, alarm or distress – 3; Theft from a motor vehicle – 1; Theft from a person – 1.

Tasburgh: Burglary, residential –1; Theft of pedal cycle – 1.

