A pair of fire crews were called to a building blaze in the early hours of Sunday morning in Long Stratton.

The incident happened in St Marys Road, shortly before 2.30am.

Fire crews from Long Stratton and Carrow attended, arriving at the scene at 2.36am.

They used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the blaze, which was deemed under control by 3am.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.