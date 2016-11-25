Building blaze in Eye battled for more than two hours

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk battled a building blaze in Eye for more than two hours on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Eye Airfield, with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call at 11.44am.

The fire, in the extraction system of a commercial building, was brought under control by three fire crews, using a hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus.

An extraction system was also used.

The incident was under control by 1.58pm.

The Environment Agency was also informed of the incident.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.