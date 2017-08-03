Budgens store in Harleston set to close as the East of England Co-op prepares to move in

The Budgens store in Harleston is set to close on Tuesday to allow for refurbishment as the East of England Co-op prepares to move in.

The current East of England Co-op food store in London Road will remain open until the newly-renovated supermarket, in Bullock Fair Close, opens its doors in the autumn.

Colleagues will then transfer to the new store, joining the current team at Budgens who are also being transferred.

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive for the East of England Co-op, said: “Having been a part of the Harleston community for a number of years, this is a fantastic opportunity for us to provide our members and customers with a new, larger store allowing us to expand our range of services and products whilst protecting local jobs.”

It marks the third new supermarket to open in the region in the past year, following the opening of new stores in Acle in May, and in Woodbridge at the back end of last year.

Regular updates on the refurbishment will be available at the East of England Co-op store in London Road, as well as online at www.eastofengland.coop/harleston