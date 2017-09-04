Budgens Harleston store bows out of town – with a lasting legacy to EACH

Budgens has bowed out of the Harleston community – but not before donating a four-figure sum to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).
The store in Bullock Fair Close closed it’s doors in August and will host a new East of England Co-op, which is set to launch after renovations in the coming weeks.
We’d like to thank all our customers for their amazing support of EACH over the yearsCarol Goldsmith
A donation of £8,239 has been presented to the charity, raised through collection pot donations and a stall which saw staff and customers bring in their books for others to read at a loan cost of 50p per book.
The initiative was launched in 2012 and was the brainchild of Carol Goldsmith – who has worked at the store from the day it opened 28 years ago .
Carol said: “We’d like to thank all our customers for their amazing support of EACH over the years.
“We’re very proud to have raised such a substantial amount of money for such a worthy cause and look forward to continuing our fundraising efforts for EACH in the future.”
EACH Norfolk Community Fundraiser Cheri Playne added: “We were delighted to collect the proceeds from this fabulous fundraising initiative and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who engaged with it over the years.”
For more information on EACH, visit www.each.org.uk.
