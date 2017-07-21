Brome residents voice concerns over wires pulled down more than ten months ago

Residents in Brome have voiced their concerns over fallen BT Openreach cables that have been left in verges, hedges and church gates for more than 10 months.

The incident happened on October 26 when a HGV was leaving Church Farm in Rectory Road, Brome. The vehicle snagged some low-hanging wires and dragged them down.

An Openreach spokesman said it was a temporary cable installed to keep people connected after a cable fault – and engineers are now working to replace it with a permanent connection.

“This is a complex job involving the installation of two new telephone poles and 11 stretches of new overhead cable,” he added.

“The work may also require traffic management measures, including a temporary road closure to ensure the work can be completed as quickly as possible.”

Parish Councillor John Parry witnessed the incident. “I saw it happen as I was driving immediately behind the truck” he said.

“The cable snapped, which meant a 600ft stretch dropped on to the verges and into the hedges”.

Since the incident, BT has made several visits to the site, but the wires remain fallen. No phones are currently disconnected, but it is causing problems for some Brome residents.

Peter West, 88, says he considers the wires to be “dangerous to the public”.

He said: “I think they should put the wires back up on the poles. It’s complete stupidity to leave them on the ground.”

Mr West runs a holiday let farmhouse in Brome with his son Andrew. He said the situation with the wires has had an impact on his business.

“Cars couldn’t get into the car park because the main entrance to my holiday let was blocked by the wires.

“There is a wire running through the lychgate of the Church of St Mary. You can’t believe it’s the year 2017.”

Vice chairman of Brome and Oakley parish council David Hardaker, 55, said: “We’ve had residents voice concerns about the wires at parish council meetings.

“The wires coming down have been a pest. I run an electrical contacting business and, although we haven’t lost business, there have been some faults in my broadband.

“I don’t seem to get anywhere when I call BT.”

Tony Harrow, 80, also from Rectory Road, said: “It is an awful problem and we have waited and waited for BT and Openreach to do something.

“There is a huge section of wire on the roadside and in hedges. It runs for the best part of a quarter of a mile and it’s just laying unresolved.

“I’m not enamoured by the service they have provided. They have moved the section that was on my hedge to a grass verge so I can now cut my hedge.

“It is still bothering other people. I imagine if the phones were affected something would have been done a lot sooner.”