Brick smashes train window at Diss railway station

A driver has been left shaken and passengers delayed by 30 minutes after a brick-like object smashed a train window at Diss railway station this morning.

The object, believed to be a brick or large stone, was launched through the driver’s window of the 8.30am Greater Anglia Norwich to London Liverpool Street service at about 8.50am.

It is believed the object was thrown from a bridge as the train was leaving the station.

A spokesperson for Great Anglia said the driver was not injured, but was shaken by the experience.

They added that the driver managed to get the train to Ipswich station, where passengers experienced a 30 minute delay before the 9am train arrived. The damaged train is in the process of being repaired.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police say they are investigating the incident.

They are calling witnesses to get in touch on 0800 405040 or via text on 61016.