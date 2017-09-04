Bressingham Gardens to celebrate 50th anniversary with blooming brilliant weekend

Bressingham Gardens will host a blooming brilliant weekend to celebrate its 50th anniversary and ‘inspire’ gardeners.

Since opening, Bressingham now has six distinct gardens totalling over 17 acres, and even a counterpart in Massachusetts, USA.

The open days will include talks, lectures, guided tours around Bressingham Hall, refreshments, and open weekend plant sales.

Bressingham’s award winning gardener and writer, Adrian Bloom, has been instrumental in the garden’s development.

He said: “Since opening, the gardens have expanded and developed over time. I think the gardens inspire people to not give up on their own gardens.

“I hope that many gardeners from the region will come and celebrate our open weekend with us and that we can engender a feeling of excitement of what plants can create for the average gardener. It will be instructional and fun, and get people interested, learning and becoming inspired about gardening.”

Reflecting on his time with Bressingham Gardens, Mr Bloom said: “I still love gardening as much as I ever did. All the work that we have put in over the years has certainly paid off.

“I think the gardens have been a fantastic opportunity and a privilege to be a part of them. Hopefully they will be here for others to enjoy for many years to come.

On the future of the gardens, Mr Bloom added: “We aim to open a Japanese style garden by 2019 and we have another secret garden in the works, but I’m not going to divulge anything at the moment.”

The open days on September 9 and 10 will be between 10.30am and 5.30pm on both days. Entry is £5 for adults and £4 for children aged between three and 16. Forty per cent off advance garden entry tickets.

For more information, go to thebressinghamgardens.com.