Bressingham Gardens set to bloom on screen for BBC Gardener’s World

It was lights, camera, action for Bressingham Gardens as they were visited by BBC Gardener’s World last week.
Carol Klein and a BBC television crew came to the 17-acre gardens to record a feature for the programme.
Bressingham Garden’s Adrian Bloom said: “It so happens that, 40 years ago, Peter Seabrook came with the BBC, many more people, and quite different photographic equipment to do a programme of the newly-developed garden of mine at Foggy Bottom.
“So, it is 50 years since I put the first plant in my garden at Foggy Bottom, which, along with the 17 acres of Bressingham Gardens, are now world-renowned.
“Although we are not supposed to reveal what the programme is about, it is very complimentary to both the Bloom family and the gardens.
“At a time when much of the news is not positive, this continuing story and the importance of plants and gardens offers some relief.”
The episode will be aired on September 8.
