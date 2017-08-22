Breckland Council sets date for job fair roadshow in Attleborough

Breckland Council is offering a helping hand to those seeking work or keen to find out about career development opportunities as jobs fairs take place across Breckland – including Attleborough.

Visitors will have the chance to speak to employers and training providers directly at the fairs.

The jobs fairs have been organised in partnership by Breckland Council and the Department for Work and Pensions, with support from a number of local organisations.

The events will take place this autumn in Dereham, Thetford, Swaffham, Attleborough, and Watton.

Executive member for Growth and Commercialisation, councillor Adrian Stasiak said: “While jobs fairs are obviously of great value to the unemployed, it also allows those in employment who want to examine their options for a new career path, or to develop their skills, to talk directly to employers and training organisation in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.”

East Anglia district manager at Jobcentre Plus, Julia Nix added: “This is a great opportunity for jobseekers across Breckland to find out more about the range of job vacancies available in the area.”

The Attleborough job fair will be on September 22 between 10am and 1pm.