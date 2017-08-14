Breckland council launches public consultation on Attleborough’s 4,000 new homes

With Attleborough set to explode in size with 4,000 new homes, Breckland Council have launched a public consultation.

The consultation invites residents to review the proposals as part of the council’s planning scrutiny process.

The planned development is to be built on land to the south of the town and see the town grow to nearly double the size – covering an area of 217 hectares.

Three new neighbourhoods will be built – Town Oaks, Poplar Meadows and Borough Lane.

Breckland Council’s Executive Member for Growth, Councillor Gordon Bambridge, said: “Attleborough is earmarked for significant growth and this will create houses, jobs and opportunities for our existing and new residents across the district.

“I’m pleased that the council has received these initial plans, which outline how the housing and growth could be delivered.

“These proposals will now be scrutinised by our planning team and will be presented to the council’s planning committee for consideration in due course.

“To help inform this assessment, we encourage residents to review the plans and share their comments with us.”

Councillor for Queens Ward and Attleborough’s mayor Jeremy Burton said the infrastructure was Attleborough Town Council’s main priority at the present time.

A new southern link road will also be constructed to help reduce congestion at a cost about £18m.

Mr Burton added: “The expansion represents real progress for Attleborough.”

The new expansion will also feature a linear park - a green space that will run from one side of the expansion to the other. This will include sports facilities and a community hub.

The planning application was submitted by Attleborough Land Ltd and various landowners in July and Breckland Council will make its decision by November 21.

The plans include two primary schools, supermarket, petrol filling station, community centre, an extensive pedestrian and cycle network and shops. Completion of The new expansion is expected for 2026. The consultation will close on September 11.

To get involved, people can review the comments and submit their views online by searching for 3PL/2017/0996/O at www.breckland.gov.uk/planningsearch.

Alternatively, comments can be emailed to planning@breckland.gov.uk or submitted in writing to Robert Walker, Executive Director Place, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, Norfolk, NR19 1EE, in both cases quoting 3PL/2017/0996/O.