Breckland Council give £5,000 for new fencing on Old Buckenham playing field

Breckland Council will give £5,000 for 127 metres of new fencing on the Old Buckenham playing field.

Councillors approved the new fencing after the old wooden fencing had become weathered and vandalised. This fencing will be replaced by a more robust metal bow top fence.

We have had overwhelming support to replace the fencing and finish our fantastic play area... Mrs Kerry Talbot, on behalf of Old Buckenham Parish Council

The new fencing will cost £11,115. Along with the money from Breckland Council’s small grant scheme, the remainder will be made up from £5,000 from Old Buckenham Parish Council and £1,115 being raised from local fundraising initiatives.

Mrs Kerry Talbot, on behalf of Old Buckenham Parish Council, said: “The play area is for the under 12s and the current fencing is no longer fit for purpose. We have had overwhelming support to replace the fencing and finish our fantastic play area, including many letters from the primary school children.”