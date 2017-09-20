Breckland Council chairman says local economy will be boosted as Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant opens

The chairman of Breckland Council says the local economy will be boosted after a new renewable energy plant in Snetterton was formally opened last Thursday.

Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant, on land off Chalk Lane at Snetterton Heath, generates 44MWh of electricity every hour, enough to supply 82,000 homes and save more than 300,000 tons of CO2 every year.

The new plant at Snetterton.

It is owned by BWSC East Anglia Ltd (BEAL), a joint venture between Burmeister and Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (BWSC) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), and PensionDanmark.

The plant was constructed under a design and build contract by BWSC who have further responsibility for the operation and maintenance under a 15-year agreement which commenced earlier this year.

Work on the plant began back in spring 2015. It was completed in less than the 27 month estimated construction time, and within the agreed construction budget of £173m.

Chairman of Breckland Council, Cllr Kate Millbank said “I’m delighted that the construction of the new biomass plant is now officially complete.

“This important project has provided a real boost to the local economy and created a number of jobs, which is excellent news for local people, while providing a significant amount of green power for the region.”

Christina Grumstrup Sørensen, senior partner of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, added: “We are delighted to have formally opened our power plant and celebrated with our Danish partners and investors, together with many of the authorities and organisations that have been working with us locally to bring our project to fruition.”

