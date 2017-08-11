Breckland Council calls on residents for workplace skills and opportunities survey

Have your say

Breckland Council is calling on working age residents to take part in a survey to identify skills gaps and encourage new training opportunities,

The aim is to help local companies and boost job prospects in the area.

The confidential survey, carried out by Premier Advisory Group, will ask participants what training opportunities are currently offered within their workplace, and what further training is needed to help them progress their career.

Breckland Council executive member for growth and commercialisation, Councillor Adrian Stasiak, said: “This survey will give us a better understanding of the current training provision within the workplace and identify where the gaps lie.”

The council is also consulting with local businesses.

The survey is now live and will run until September 15.

For the survey, go to www.premieradvisory.co.uk/breckland-adult.