BREAKING: Road closure after cars collide in Harleston

Police, fire and ambulance services have been called to Harleston after two cars collided.

The incident happened in Weaver’s Croft at about 10am this morning. The road has been closed by police.

A spokesperson for the fire service said no one was trapped or seriously injured.

Thomas Howard, South Norfolk CLP youth officer and Redenhall with Harleston town councillor, saw the aftermath of the incident as his bus approached the scene.

He said that a front bumper was off one of the vehicles involved and other debris was on the road.