BREAKING NEWS: West Norfolk Council rejects devolution

West Norfolk councillors have emphatically rejected devolution proposals at a meeting in King’s Lynn tonight.

Members voted 44 to 14 not to take part in the proposed combined authority for Norfolk and Suffolk, despite the authority’s leadership calling for them to back it.

Although both the Broadland and South Norfolk councils, which were the two other Norfolk districts to continue in the scheme, have both overwhelmingly voted for the plan during their own meetings this evening, it is thought likely that the deal will now be withdrawn by the government.

And that has already sparked an angry reaction on social media from some supporters of the deal.

South Norfolk councillor Barry Stone tweeted: “Shame on Kings Lynn and West Norfolk for putting Norfolk back in the dark ages.”

During the West Norfolk meeting, leader Brian Long said he could not guarantee another devolution deal would be made available if the current one was voted down.

And his predecessor, Nick Daubney passionately argued for its adoption, saying he was “fed up with being bottom of the pile.”

He said: “Norfolk versus Suffolk, no. Norfolk instead of Whitehall, yes. We deserve better, so let’s go and get it.”

But Lord Howard claimed the borough authority would soon be no more than a “flash parish council” if it voted for the proposal.

He said: “I urge you don’t give away your borough.”

Independent Richard Bird also criticised what he called the “seven months of propaganda” that had been aimed at councillors to persuade them to accept the deal.

He said: “Of course we’d like devolution, but not at any price.”More to follow