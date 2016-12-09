BREAKING: Marston’s loses fight to build retail stores in Diss

Marston’s planning appeal to build four non-food retail units in Diss has been turned down by the Planning Inspectorate.

The decision report stated it was dismissed on character and appearance, and its potential effects on the town centre.

The initial planning application, behind the Thatcher’s Needle pub in Park Road, was rejected by South Norfolk Council in March on the grounds of scale and design.

The bid had also drawn concern over its potential impact on traffic, and drawing people away from the Heritage Triangle area.

