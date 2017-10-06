BREAKING: Man dies after lorry collision in Attleborough

A man has died after a fatal crash involving a lorry in Attleborough this afternoon.

Officers were called at 12pm today to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian in Station Road.

Emergency services attended but the pedestrian died at the scene.

The road has been closed around the B1077, Connaught Road and Station Road and diversions have been put in place.

It is likely to be closed for a number of hours, whilst enquiries continue.

The Attleborough Surgery in Station Road has been closed; however the Queen’s Square Surgery in the town remains open.