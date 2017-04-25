BREAKING: Emergency services at scene of serious crash on A140 at Brome

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Brome.

Police were called just after 10am this morning, following reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A140, between the B1077 and the roundabout junction with the A143.

The road is currently completely blocked, and fire and ambulance crews have also been dispatched.

Diversions are being put in place via the B10778 into Stuston and the A143.

Police say the road is expected to remain closed “for some time”, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 92 of 25 April.