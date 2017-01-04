BREAKING: Application for 136 homes in Diss approved

A planning application for 136 new homes in Diss has today been approved by South Norfolk Council.

Persimmon Homes has now been granted permission for the development, for land north of Frenze Hall Lane.

Their initial application for 142 homes was turned down by South Norfolk Council in March.

It prompted the formation of a residents group, and the submission of a revised application, reducing the number of dwellings by six, adding 50 car parking spaces, the distribution of affordable housing around the site and access to Falcon Avenue for pedestrians, cycles and emergency vehicles only.

Concerns had been raised by residents and the town council, mainly over whether the infrastructure in Diss could cope.

Diss Town Council recommended refusal on the plans, although they did concede Persimmon had gone “some way” to address previously raised issues.

The principle of homes on the site has been established by the adoption of the Local Plan by South Norfolk Council, which Diss Town Council objected to in consultations in 2012, 2013, and to the Planning Inspector in 2014/15.

