A break-in at a Diss home yesterday has prompted a police appeal for witnesses.

The incident took place at a property in Rose Lane some time between 11am and 5.40pm, although it is not thought that anything was stolen.

Anybody who might have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or who has pertinent information, is urged to call DC Katy Pointer at Norwich CID on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.