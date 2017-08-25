Braveheart vet in Diss ready to battle for the Blue Cross

When it comes to raising money for charity, George Eding is ready for battle.

The 63-year-old clinical director of Linden House Vets in Diss donned the iconic Braveheart attire today to raise money for the Blue Cross Animal Charity – a charity caring for and homing sick, injured and abandoned pets.

George Eding dressed as Braveheart for the Blue Cross Animal Charity. Picture: Andrew Martin.

Originally from California, Mr Eding said: “Last year I dyed my beard pink for Medical Detection Dogs, so this year our charity is the Blue Cross.

“I was looking for something above and beyond last year – so, I got the kilt from a client, the broadsword from another vetenary surgeon and a wig from a buddy.

“At this surgery, we have raised almost £500 so far for Blue Cross.”