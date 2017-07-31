Botesdale beauty salon celebrates a ‘simply’ great first year

A Botesdale beauty salon has celebrated its first year in business – which its owner says has been a successful one.

Dawn Bendell, who formerly worked at Eden Natural Beauty in Sawmills Road, Diss, launched Simply Beauty in The Street at the former home of the Hill Top Hardware and Pet Foods shop in July last year.

Going forward over the next year, we would like to introduce some new treatments, and expand on what we are offering Dawn Bendell, owner, Simply Beauty

And in its first 12 months since launch, she said the salon is full week-to-week, and its opening hours have also been extended in that time.

It was marked with a celebration at the salon on Saturday.

Mrs Bendell, who has also worked at a spa in Leicestershire and taught at Norwich City College, said it was a “really lovely day”, with reflexology and make-up demonstrations attracting a steady flow of visitors.

“It’s been a really good first year,” she told the Diss Express. “I’ve been really pleased with how it has gone.

“My ambition when we opened the salon was to have a little shop do well, really. I don’t have big plans for expanding.

“Opening the business was a risk, it was always going to be a risk.

“Going forward over the next year, we would like to introduce some new treatments, and expand on what we are offering.”

Mrs Bendell said making sure shops were being used, and not being left empty, was important to village life.

“I think it is really important for villages to have small enterprises – it just gives villages a really nice feel.

“Thank you to all of the people who have supported us in the past year.”

For more information on Simply Beauty, visit their website at www.facebook.com/1simplybeauty